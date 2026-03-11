Salary hikes in Indian startups all over the map

Performance-based pay and equity are becoming more common

AI-focused startups, especially those building SaaS products, are leading with salary hikes as high as 40% to 50%. This is thanks to huge demand for skills like AI, machine learning, and data engineering.

Companies are also switching to performance-based pay and offering equity instead of just higher fixed salaries to keep things sustainable when funding is tight.

As Mishra puts it, rewarding top talent is key for long-term growth in this changing job market.