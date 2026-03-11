Salary hikes in Indian startups all over the map
Salary hikes in Indian startups are all over the map right now.
If you're at a consumer-facing company, expect small bumps, but if you're working with AI or tech, the pay jumps are much bigger.
E-commerce firms are handing out 4% to 5% raises, while fintechs are going up to 15% to 16%, says Aditya Narayan Mishra from CIEL HR.
Performance-based pay and equity are becoming more common
AI-focused startups, especially those building SaaS products, are leading with salary hikes as high as 40% to 50%. This is thanks to huge demand for skills like AI, machine learning, and data engineering.
Companies are also switching to performance-based pay and offering equity instead of just higher fixed salaries to keep things sustainable when funding is tight.
As Mishra puts it, rewarding top talent is key for long-term growth in this changing job market.