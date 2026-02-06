Sapiom raises $15 million seed to automate payments for AI agents
Business
Sapiom, a startup building payment infrastructure for AI agents, just raised $15 million in seed funding led by Accel, with backers like Okta Ventures and Coinbase Ventures on board.
Founded in 2025 by Ilan Zerbib (ex-Shopify payments lead), Sapiom wants to make it easy for AI agents to pay for the tools and data they need.
Sapiom lets AI agents securely buy software, APIs, and computing power—no more manual sign-ups or messy payment flows.
It automates authentication and micro-payments for services like Twilio SMS and AWS, with fees handled behind the scenes so users can focus on building cool stuff.
Developers can plug Sapiom directly into frameworks and libraries, making it simple to add payments to their projects without extra hassle.