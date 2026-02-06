Sapiom raises $15 million seed to automate payments for AI agents Business Feb 06, 2026

Sapiom, a startup building payment infrastructure for AI agents, just raised $15 million in seed funding led by Accel, with backers like Okta Ventures and Coinbase Ventures on board.

Founded in 2025 by Ilan Zerbib (ex-Shopify payments lead), Sapiom wants to make it easy for AI agents to pay for the tools and data they need.