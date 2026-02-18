Saudi-backed Humain invests $3B in Elon Musk's xAI
Saudi-backed Humain just invested $3 billion in Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, making them a major minority shareholder.
After xAI was acquired by SpaceX, those shares were converted into SpaceX stock—so it was a big move for both sides.
Humain's CEO on the investment
Humain's CEO, Tareq Amin, says this shows their faith in "transformational AI" and their knack for backing projects with long-term vision and real tech chops.
Humain works across next-gen data centers, high-powered cloud platforms, advanced AI models, and solutions for all kinds of organizations.
The 2 companies are already working together
Humain and xAI are joining forces to build over 500 megawatts of cutting-edge AI data center infrastructure.
They're also rolling out xAI's Grok models in Saudi Arabia—taking their partnership from strategic buddies to global players in the AI scene.