Save more with these DIY-friendly credit cards in India
What's the story
For the DIY enthusiasts in India, choosing the right credit card can transform their shopping experience, unlocking a world of benefits custom-made for their passion.
From cashback on online purchases to exclusive discounts at partnered merchants, this article delves into the top five credit cards that shine for DIY project lovers, outlining their key features, benefits, and fees.
Online shopping
Axis Bank ACE: A shopper's delight
The Axis Bank Ace Credit Card is the perfect choice for DIY lovers who enjoy shopping online. With an unbeatable 5% cashback on Flipkart and Myntra, it's the go-to card for buying tools and materials.
New users are greeted with ₹1,100 in joining benefits and a ₹500 Flipkart voucher on their very first transaction.
This card comes with an annual fee of ₹500 and finance charges of 3.6% per month.
Cashback benefits
HDFC Bharat Cashback: Economical spending
The HDFC Bharat Cashback Credit Card covers a wide range of spending categories (including ones pertinent to DIY projects) by offering a 5% cashback on fuel, groceries, utility bills, and IRCTC ticket bookings.
Its 1% fuel surcharge waiver is a nice perk for those who buy a lot of fuel for their projects.
And, with an annual fee of only ₹50, it's a cost-effective option for regular spenders.
Monthly flexibility
Standard Chartered Digismart: Online shopper's companion
The Standard Chartered DigiSmart Credit Card, perfect for DIY lovers, comes with a monthly fee of ₹49, waived off on spending ₹5,000.
You can enjoy up to 20% off at partner merchants.
To be eligible, you need to be between 21 and 65 years of age and have a minimum monthly income of ₹50,000.
Rewarding online spends
SBI SimplyCLICK: For the digital savvy
The SBI SimplyClick Credit Card is perfect for heavy online shoppers, especially if you splurge on DIY projects!
It gives you 1.25% back on all online spends and up to 2.5% with partner merchants like Amazon.
Plus, milestone benefits like Cleartrip vouchers and periodic discounts up to 10% on Amazon and Flipkart make this card super rewarding for digital shoppers.
Premium spending
IndusInd Pinnacle: High reward rates
For high rollers in the digital world (think passionate DIY project enthusiasts), the IndusInd Pinnacle Credit Card shines. It offers kickass reward rates (can be converted into cash equivalent) that turn every online purchase into a win.
And, while it has a joining fee of ₹10,000 plus GST, there are lower fee options without gift vouchers, giving you the flexibility to match your spending style.