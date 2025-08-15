Next Article
SBI cuts MCLR rates: Check new home loan interest rates
SBI just lowered its MCLR (that's the rate banks use to set loan interest) by up to 5 basis points starting August 15, 2025.
This follows the RBI's decision to keep its main rate steady this month.
Now, SBI's MCLR ranges from 7.90% to 8.85%, which means borrowing just got a little less expensive.
What about home loan rates?
If you're eyeing an SBI home loan or already have one, good news: interest rates now start at 7.50% and go up to 8.70%.
Other big banks like Bank of Baroda and HDFC Bank have also trimmed their rates in August, so it looks like getting a loan is becoming more affordable across the board right now.