SBI, MUFG partner to fund cross-border mergers and acquisitions
Business
Japan's MUFG and India's SBI are joining forces to help fund mergers, acquisitions, and real estate projects.
Thanks to new Reserve Bank of India rules, Indian banks will be able to support more corporate takeovers from April 1, 2026, so this partnership aims to serve both Indian and global clients looking for growth.
The partnership aims to help Japanese companies navigate Indian market
The focus is on helping Japanese companies do business in India and supporting Indian firms expanding into Japan.
They'll offer advice, trade finance, and banking solutions for cross-border deals, plus they're opening doors for Indian small businesses to connect with Japanese partners.
This move also reflects MUFG's growing commitment in India while it is in the process of acquiring a 20% stake in Shriram Finance.