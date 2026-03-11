SBI Mutual Fund plans ₹13,000cr IPO: Details here

SBI MF is a joint venture between State Bank of India and Amundi. It offers mutual funds and investment products to retail and institutional investors. The company combines SBI's huge reach across India with Amundi's global investing know-how, so you get both local trust and international expertise.

IPO details

In this IPO, SBI will sell 6.3% of its stake and Amundi will offload 3.7%.

The company has appointed nine merchant bankers to manage the offering, which the fund house was targeting to file by the end of March 2026, though the process may be delayed by 2-3 months due to auditing.

