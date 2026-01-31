SBI's new initiative CHAKRA to help fund sunrise industries
SBI has just rolled out CHAKRA, a fresh initiative to enable financing for or support the mobilization of up to ₹100 lakh crore of capital into eight fast-growing sectors like renewable energy, electric mobility, green hydrogen, and semiconductors over the next five years;
SBI estimates the lendable opportunity at roughly ₹20-22 lakh crore over the next five years.
Unveiled on January 31, 2026, CHAKRA is all about powering India's future tech and infrastructure.
Filling funding gaps
SBI sees a huge funding gap—about ₹20-22 lakh crore—that regular loans can't fill for these sunrise industries.
So, CHAKRA is teaming up with over 21 partners (think World Bank and MUFG) to create smarter ways of financing and make big projects possible.
More than just lending
The initiative will put out white papers, host industry roundtables, and run knowledge sessions to tackle tech risks and design bankable deals.
It's all in sync with the government's 2030 targets—helping India build skills and finance for tomorrow's big ideas.