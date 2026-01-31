SBI's new initiative CHAKRA to help fund sunrise industries Business Jan 31, 2026

SBI has just rolled out CHAKRA, a fresh initiative to enable financing for or support the mobilization of up to ₹100 lakh crore of capital into eight fast-growing sectors like renewable energy, electric mobility, green hydrogen, and semiconductors over the next five years;

SBI estimates the lendable opportunity at roughly ₹20-22 lakh crore over the next five years.

Unveiled on January 31, 2026, CHAKRA is all about powering India's future tech and infrastructure.