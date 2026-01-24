SEBI approved IPOs of 13 companies this week

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) papers of 13 companies this week. The list includes firms from different sectors such as Sify Infinit Spaces, Purple Style Labs, BVG India, and CMR Green Technologies. Other companies that got SEBI's approval include Pride Hotels, Oswal Cables, Sai Parenterals, Commtel Networks, Jay Jagdamba, Transline Technologies, UKB Electronics, Medicap Healthcare, and Hella Infra.

Unique offering Sify Infinit Spaces's IPO: 1st for India's data center industry Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd's proposed IPO is a combination of a book-build issue (fresh issue and offer for sale) with a total size of ₹3,700 crore. If listed, it would be the first from India's data center industry. The proceeds from the fresh issue are likely to be used for growth initiatives, operational expansion, and other corporate purposes as per regulatory documents.

Fashion sector Purple Style Labs plans ₹660 crore IPO Purple Style Labs, the parent company of luxury fashion platform Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, is planning a ₹660 crore IPO. The entire amount will be raised through a fresh issue. The proceeds will be used to invest in its wholly-owned subsidiary PSL Retail for lease liabilities related to experience centers and back-end offices in India, sales and marketing expenses among other corporate purposes.

Facility management BVG India and CMR Green Technologies's IPOs Facility management services provider BVG India's IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of 2.85 crore shares by selling shareholders. The company provides soft services such as mechanized housekeeping, janitorial services among others. Meanwhile, CMR Green Technologies Ltd's IPO is entirely through an offer for sale of 4.28 crore shares as per the draft red herring prospectus.

