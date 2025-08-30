SEBI pushes digital accessibility compliance deadline to September 30

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the deadline for regulated entities to submit their compliance reports under a mandatory digital accessibility framework. The extension comes in line with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The new deadline is now September 30, instead of the earlier August 30 cutoff.

Inclusivity goal SEBI's July circular on digital accessibility In July, SEBI issued a circular directing all regulated entities to make their digital platforms accessible for people with disabilities. The move was aimed at making financial services more inclusive and giving investors with disabilities equal access to market infrastructure. The regulator has now extended the deadline for submission of compliance/action taken reports and the list of digital platforms provided by them for investors.

Audit extensions Extended deadlines for other compliance requirements SEBI has also extended the deadline for appointing International Association of Accessibility Professionals certified accessibility professionals as auditors by three months to December 14, 2025. The deadline for conducting accessibility audits of digital platforms has been pushed back by six months to April 30, 2026. Market entities now have until July 31, 2026, to remediate audit findings and ensure full compliance with the new regulations.