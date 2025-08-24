SEBI approves LIC's reclassification as public shareholder in IDBI Bank

The conditions for LIC's reclassification include capping its voting rights at 10% and not exercising any control over the bank's affairs. LIC is also prohibited from enjoying any special rights, formally or informally. The insurer will not be represented on IDBI Bank's board or act as a key managerial person. Any breach of these conditions will automatically nullify SEBI's approval for reclassification.

Financial targets

SEBI mandates residual stake reduction

SEBI has also directed LIC to reduce its residual stake in IDBI Bank to 15% or below within two years of the disinvestment's completion. This is in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s guidelines. The reclassification will require IDBI Bank to make necessary applications to stock exchanges once the transaction closes. In Q1 FY26, IDBI Bank reported a 17% year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone net profit at ₹2,007 crore against ₹1,719 crore posted in the year-ago period.