SEBI proposes new rules for InvITs, REITs

Proposed changes include allowing InvITs to hold onto SPVs

SEBI might lower the bar for where these trusts can park their money, allowing investments in certain mutual funds with slightly higher risk.

Plus, InvITs could soon be allowed to hang onto special project companies (SPVs) even after their main contracts end—as long as they sell or repurpose them within a year.

The proposals include conditions and disclosure requirements, and they're open for feedback until February 26.