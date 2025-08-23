SEBI suggests revisions to block deal framework

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) , the country's markets regulator, has proposed significant changes to the block deal framework. The proposal includes raising the minimum order size for such trades from ₹10 crore to ₹25 crore. Block deals are large trades executed through a single transaction, without putting either party at a disadvantage.

Proposal details Price band revision for non-derivatives stocks The proposed changes also include a revision in the price band for block trades of non-derivative stocks. The price band would be widened to 3% on either side of the stock's reference price, from the current 1%. However, for futures and options stocks, SEBI has proposed to keep the price band at 1%.

Trading sessions Proposed trading windows for block deals SEBI has also proposed to keep two trading windows for block deals. The morning session will be from 8:45am to 9:00am, while the afternoon session will run from 2:05pm to 2:20pm. For the morning window, the reference price for executing block deals would be yesterday's closing price of the stock.