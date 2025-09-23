SEBI speeds up foreign investor onboarding process
SEBI is planning a major upgrade to how foreign investors sign up in India—what used to take six months is proposed to take just 30-60 days.
The process is set to become simpler, with less paperwork and quicker checks, especially for investors already regulated in their own countries.
It's all about making it easier for global money to flow into Indian markets amid recent foreign outflows and economic uncertainty.
Why the sudden push to onboard foreign investors
SEBI also launched a digital portal and is working to align rules with the RBI to make onboarding smoother.
After talking with over 200 global asset managers, they've even relaxed some requirements for those investing only in government securities.
This comes after foreign investors pulled $10 billion from India this year thanks to weak earnings and US trade tensions.
The hope? These changes will make India more attractive for investment and help steady things during uncertain times.