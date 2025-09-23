SEBI speeds up foreign investor onboarding process Business Sep 23, 2025

SEBI is planning a major upgrade to how foreign investors sign up in India—what used to take six months is proposed to take just 30-60 days.

The process is set to become simpler, with less paperwork and quicker checks, especially for investors already regulated in their own countries.

It's all about making it easier for global money to flow into Indian markets amid recent foreign outflows and economic uncertainty.