Next Article
SEBI wants social media platforms to block fake investment ads
Business
SEBI is stepping up to keep investors safe from online frauds.
The regulator has asked big social media and search platforms to put checks in place so scammers can't use their sites for shady investment schemes.
This move lines up with global standards for investor protection, aiming to make the digital investing space safer for everyone.
SEBI's new rules for online ads
SEBI now wants these platforms to only allow ads from companies officially registered with them—no more random, unverified investment pitches.
They're also pushing for genuine trading apps to get special labels, making it easier for people to spot real ones at a glance.
Plus, SEBI is reminding everyone: always double-check apps and payment codes on their website before investing or transferring money.