SEBI's new single-window clearance system for FPIs
SEBI just made it easier for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to access Indian markets with a new single-window clearance system.
This update cuts down on paperwork, especially for government-backed or well-regulated FPIs, and comes at a time when many have pulled out over ₹80,000 crore since July due to global uncertainty.
This move is intended to offer a seamless and efficient entry for international investors.
SEBI also tweaks IPO rules
SEBI is also shaking up IPO regulations—companies now have up to 10 years to meet minimum public shareholding norms, giving them more breathing room.
For giant firms (think market value above ₹5 lakh crore), the minimum IPO size drops from 5% to 2.5%, while anchor investor allocation rises from 30% to 40%.
All these tweaks are designed to make India's markets friendlier and more attractive for global players.