SEBI's new single-window clearance system for FPIs Business Sep 12, 2025

SEBI just made it easier for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to access Indian markets with a new single-window clearance system.

This update cuts down on paperwork, especially for government-backed or well-regulated FPIs, and comes at a time when many have pulled out over ₹80,000 crore since July due to global uncertainty.

This move is intended to offer a seamless and efficient entry for international investors.