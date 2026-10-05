Sensex and Nifty surge, snap 25-year weekly losing streak
After eight tough weeks, India's Sensex and Nifty finally surged on Monday, October 5, 2026, after logging their longest weekly losing streak in 25 years.
The Sensex jumped over 400 points early in the day as worries about US interest rate hikes faded and oil prices dropped, giving traders some much-needed relief.
GIFT Nifty futures and the Nifty 50 also pointed to a brighter start for the markets.
Anup Bagchi named HDFC Bank CEO
The mood shifted thanks to weaker US jobs data, which made another Federal Reserve rate hike less likely. Falling Brent crude prices (down to $101.6 a barrel) also helped ease pressure on stocks.
Even though foreign investors kept selling, offloading stocks worth ₹94.84 billion, domestic investors stepped up with strong buying.
Plus, HDFC Bank's next CEO Anup Bagchi made headlines as the first outsider to be named for the top job at India's biggest private lender.