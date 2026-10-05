Sensex and Nifty surge, snap 25-year weekly losing streak

After eight tough weeks, India's Sensex and Nifty finally surged on Monday, October 5, 2026, after logging their longest weekly losing streak in 25 years.

The Sensex jumped over 400 points early in the day as worries about US interest rate hikes faded and oil prices dropped, giving traders some much-needed relief.

GIFT Nifty futures and the Nifty 50 also pointed to a brighter start for the markets.