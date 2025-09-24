Sensex falls for 4th day as US raises H-1B visa fees
Indian stock markets have fallen for the fourth day in a row, with the Sensex down 386 points to 81,716 and the Nifty slipping 112.6 points to 25,057.
Investors are uneasy after the US hiked H-1B visa fees—a big deal for Indian IT companies that rely on American clients.
IT stocks lost ₹1.2 lakh crore in value this week
The selloff hit almost every sector: autos dropped (Tata Motors slid 2.6% amid Jaguar Land Rover plant closures), and IT stocks were especially hard-hit, losing ₹1.2 lakh crore in value this week alone.
Even midcap and smallcap stocks felt the pain.
With more losers than gainers on the BSE, it's clear that market sentiment is shaky right now—especially for companies tied to US business.
Visa fee hike worries investors
The main worry is that higher US visa fees (now $100,000 per H-1B application) could make things tougher—and pricier—for Indian tech firms working with American clients.
That risk has investors feeling cautious and has driven this week's steady declines.