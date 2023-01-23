Business

Sensex rises by 320 points, Nifty settles above 18,100 mark

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 23, 2023, 04:04 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 101.35 points to settle at 8,788.5 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.52% to 60,941.67 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.5% to 18,118.55 points. Mimicking the broader market trend, the midcap indices also showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 101.35 points, or 1.15%, to close at 8,788.5 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners on Monday?

On Monday, NIFTY IT, NIFTY PHARMA, and NIFTY AUTO emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.85%, 0.88%, and 0.82%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were HUL, Sun Pharma, and Tech Mahindra, adding 1.87%, 1.84%, and 1.8%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Ultra Tech Cement, Grasim, and NTPC emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 4.56%, 1.45%, and 1.1%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.32% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.32% to end at Rs. 81.39 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Monday. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.3% to Rs. 56,830, while silver futures climbed 0.27% to Rs. 68,731. Meanwhile, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.6, or 0.74% to $81.94 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

On Monday, Asian markets ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng Index, and Nikkei climbed 0.75%, 1.79%, and 1.31% to settle at 3,264.81, 22,044.65, and 26,906.04 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 2.66% higher to 11,140.43 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed today?

Bitcoin is selling at $22,778.05, which is 0.37% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,634.81, which is up by 0.53% compared to yesterday. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (flat), $304.71 (0.94% up), and $0.3769 (0.84% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin has moved up 4.15% in the last 24 hours to currently trade at $0.08949.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unaffected

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel continues to retail at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.