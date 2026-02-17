Sensex regains 83,300 mark, Nifty settles near 25,700

If you're following the markets or thinking about investing, this rebound signals growing confidence—even as foreign investors pulled money out. A dip in India's "fear index" (VIX) shows investors are feeling a bit braver about taking risks.

Infosys's AI partnership boosts tech stocks

A big boost came from Infosys teaming up with AI firm Anthropic to automate workflows across industries like telecom and finance.

This partnership pushed Infosys shares up by 3% and lifted the mood for tech stocks overall.

Market experts say if momentum holds, Nifty could soon test higher levels around 25,900.