Sensex regains 83,300 mark, Nifty settles near 25,700
The Indian stock market made a solid comeback on Tuesday morning, with both Sensex and Nifty recovering early losses.
By 10:20am Sensex was up to 83,393 and Nifty hit 25,691—with key factors including buying in IT shares, a decline in India VIX and the rupee's move supported by lower crude prices.
VIX drop indicates reduced fear levels
If you're following the markets or thinking about investing, this rebound signals growing confidence—even as foreign investors pulled money out.
A dip in India's "fear index" (VIX) shows investors are feeling a bit braver about taking risks.
Infosys's AI partnership boosts tech stocks
A big boost came from Infosys teaming up with AI firm Anthropic to automate workflows across industries like telecom and finance.
This partnership pushed Infosys shares up by 3% and lifted the mood for tech stocks overall.
Market experts say if momentum holds, Nifty could soon test higher levels around 25,900.