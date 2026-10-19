Sensex slips over 300 points: What's behind today's decline?
What's the story
The Indian stock market opened on a negative note today, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty both trading lower. At around 10:00am, the Sensex was down 327.02 points or 0.44% to 74,402.25 while the broader Nifty index fell to 23,048.45, down by nearly 98 points. The decline in bank shares and higher crude oil prices were among the key factors contributing to today's market downturn.
Banking sector
HDFC Bank shares fall by 2% on Q2 results
HDFC Bank's shares fell by 2% after the private lender released its second-quarter FY27 results over the weekend.
Concerns over pressure on net interest margins and modest earnings growth have impacted market sentiment.
The decline in HDFC Bank's shares was also seen amid broader weakness in banking stocks, with the Bank Nifty slipping by 0.5%.
International impact
Most Asian indices traded lower this morning
Asian equities traded lower but recovered some of their early losses as fears over the massive funding requirements for artificial intelligence investments weighed on technology stocks ahead of a busy earnings week.
MSCI's broadest gage of Asian equities fell by 0.5%, while South Korea's Kospi declined by over 3%.
Japan's Nikkei 225 futures fell by 1.3%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures declined by 0.2%, and Shanghai Composite lost by 0.2%.
US market
US stocks fell sharply on Friday
US equities ended sharply lower on Friday as renewed selling in artificial intelligence-related technology stocks and a jump in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.
The Nasdaq Composite plummeted by 2.19% to 26,128.13, marking the steepest fall among major indices.
The S&P 500 fell by 1.22% to 7,649.71 while Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 0.55% to settle at 51,891.77 at the end of last week's trading session.