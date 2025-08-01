Sensex slips to 81,185 points, Nifty settles below 24,770 mark
The Indian stock market ended Thursday in the red, with Sensex down 296.28 points at 81,185.58 and Nifty slipping below 24,768.35.
Markets bounced back from steeper losses earlier in the day, but investors stayed cautious.
Why are markets down today?
Global trade tensions are heating up again after President Trump's new tariff threats on countries with big trade surpluses.
This has rattled not just India but also Asian markets like Korea and Hong Kong—so if you're tracking investments or thinking about your first stock buy, it's worth knowing why things feel shaky.
What to expect next?
Expect more ups and downs ahead. With US tariffs looming, volatility isn't going anywhere soon.
Now all eyes are on major companies' earnings—like ITC and Reliance—for clues on where things might head next.