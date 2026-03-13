Sensex tanks 633 points, investors lose ₹3.31'lakh'crore in 1 day
Indian stock markets tumbled on Friday, with the Sensex dropping 633 points to 75,402 and Nifty slipping below 23,500.
This sharp fall erased ₹3.31 lakh crore in market value as tensions rose in West Asia.
The rupee was trading near ₹92.34 in early trade; it had touched an all-time low of ₹92.3575 the previous day, making imports pricier,
and foreign institutional investors were net sellers, with reports of net selling including nearly ₹7,050 crore on one day and about ₹57,169 crore over 10 sessions.
Investors have lost over ₹22.40'lakh'crore since conflict escalated
If you're investing or just tracking your money, these swings hit home: investors have lost over ₹22.40 lakh crore since the U.S.-Iran conflict escalated.
The Sensex has fallen about 4.6% since the conflict escalated; Nifty declined nearly 3% in the recent trading session.
With global oil prices spiking and uncertainty rising, even big international markets like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are feeling it.
Iran-Israel-US conflict rattles global markets
The main culprit: ongoing tensions between Iran, Israel, and the US are rattling markets worldwide.
Oil prices have jumped above $100 a barrel and market volatility (India VIX) surged up to 25%.
Nearly every sector took a hit except FMCG, so if your portfolio feels lighter today, you're definitely not alone.