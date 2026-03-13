Sensex tanks 633 points, investors lose ₹3.31'lakh'crore in 1 day Business Mar 13, 2026

Indian stock markets tumbled on Friday, with the Sensex dropping 633 points to 75,402 and Nifty slipping below 23,500.

This sharp fall erased ₹3.31 lakh crore in market value as tensions rose in West Asia.

The rupee was trading near ₹92.34 in early trade; it had touched an all-time low of ₹92.3575 the previous day, making imports pricier,

and foreign institutional investors were net sellers, with reports of net selling including nearly ₹7,050 crore on one day and about ₹57,169 crore over 10 sessions.