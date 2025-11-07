Sensex tanks over 540 points, Nifty slips to 25,350
Indian stock markets had a rough Friday, with the Sensex dropping 543.83 points to 82,767.18 and Nifty slipping to 25,350.40.
This marks three straight days of losses, mainly thanks to heavy selling across sectors and foreign investors pulling money out.
IT stocks take a hit
IT companies like Coforge, LTIMindtree, HCL Tech, and Mphasis fell by up to 3% as global tech stocks struggled over AI worries.
Amber Enterprises saw an even steeper fall—down 12% after posting a big quarterly loss.
Midcap and smallcap stocks also ended lower.
Mid and smallcaps are at risk
Market volatility is picking up in India. If you're investing in IT or smaller companies—or thinking about it—it might be smart to check your risk levels right now.
Experts suggest focusing on fairly valued largecaps, especially in banking and pharmaceutical sectors, until things calm down.