Sensex tanks over 540 points, Nifty slips to 25,350

IT companies like Coforge, LTIMindtree, HCL Tech, and Mphasis fell by up to 3% as global tech stocks struggled over AI worries. Amber Enterprises saw an even steeper fall—down 12% after posting a big quarterly loss. Midcap and smallcap stocks also ended lower.

Mid and smallcaps are at risk

Market volatility is picking up in India. If you're investing in IT or smaller companies—or thinking about it—it might be smart to check your risk levels right now.

Experts suggest focusing on fairly valued largecaps, especially in banking and pharmaceutical sectors, until things calm down.