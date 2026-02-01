Sensex's biggest Budget-day drop since FY21
Business
On Budget day, the Sensex fell by 2.02%, closing at 80,722—its sharpest Budget-day dip since FY21.
This came right after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled her ninth Union Budget, but the markets weren't impressed and quickly turned negative.
Wild budget-day swings
Even though the government talked up fiscal discipline and big plans for infrastructure, investors started selling across sectors.
Turns out, wild swings on Budget day aren't new—some years see gains (like a 4% jump in FY22), but losses are more common.
Experts say these ups and downs don't really predict how the market will do long-term; it's just part of the usual Budget-day drama.