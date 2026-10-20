SFC Environmental Technologies IPO opens October 27, 2026 to raise ₹150cr
SFC Environmental Technologies, known for its work in wastewater and solid waste management, is opening its IPO on October 27, 2026.
The company wants to raise ₹150 crore through new shares, while existing shareholders, including promoters Sandeep Sudhakar Asolkar and Saketchandrasingh Pratapsingh Dhandoriya, will sell 1.56 crore shares through an offer for sale (OFS).
The IPO wraps up quickly, closing on October 29, 2026.
SFC has ₹1656.5cr order book
Founded in 2005, SFC has a strong presence in India's water treatment tech scene and an order book worth ₹1,656.5 crore as of August 2026.
In the fiscal year ended March 2026, profits rose to ₹154.4 crore and revenue hit ₹803.6 crore.
Money from the IPO will help pay off debt and boost working capital, giving the company more room to grow.