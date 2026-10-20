SFC Environmental Technologies IPO opens October 27, 2026 to raise ₹150cr

SFC Environmental Technologies, known for its work in wastewater and solid waste management, is opening its IPO on October 27, 2026.

The company wants to raise ₹150 crore through new shares, while existing shareholders, including promoters Sandeep Sudhakar Asolkar and Saketchandrasingh Pratapsingh Dhandoriya, will sell 1.56 crore shares through an offer for sale (OFS).

The IPO wraps up quickly, closing on October 29, 2026.