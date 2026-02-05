Shell's profits dip 22% in 2025, yet dividends rise

Despite net debt increase, shareholder income up by 11%

Shell's net debt grew to $45.7 billion, but income for shareholders actually rose by 11%.

The company pulled in $42.9 billion in cash from operations and managed to save $5 billion since 2022.

Even though Q4 earnings missed expectations ($3.26 billion vs the expected $3.5 billion), Shell is doubling down on keeping investors happy with higher dividends and more buybacks—showing just how far big companies will go to keep their backers on board, even when times get tough.