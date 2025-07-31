Next Article
Shell's profits drop 32% in Q2 2025
Shell's profits dropped 32% in Q2 2025, landing at $4.26 billion—down from $6.29 billion last year—mainly because oil and gas prices have fallen.
Even so, Shell managed to outperform what analysts predicted.
CEO Wael Sawan pointed to tough market conditions and slimmer trading margins as the main reasons for the dip.
Rising net debt and environmental concerns
Despite rising net debt (now $43.21 billion), Shell is pushing ahead with another $3.5 billion share buyback for Q3—the 15th quarter in a row doing this.
Meanwhile, environmental activists are calling out Shell for scaling back its climate goals, highlighting the ongoing clash between profit and sustainability in the energy world.