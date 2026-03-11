Siemens bullish on India's industrial future, sees capex revival soon

Siemens is ramping up local manufacturing and exports

Siemens India is syncing its strategy with national trends: its smart infrastructure arm grew revenues by 14%, while a massive ₹26,000 crore locomotive project shows off their mobility strength.

The company's also investing in new factories (like the upcoming Aurangabad metro train plant) to ramp up local manufacturing and exports.

Since 2015, Siemens has poured over ₹9,000 crore into these efforts, underlining just how committed it is to being part of India's industrial future.