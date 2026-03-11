Siemens bullish on India's industrial future, sees capex revival soon
Siemens expects early signs of a private-sector capex revival by April 2026, hoping lower taxes will spark growth, especially for its automation business.
Over the last five years, Siemens has doubled its revenue, tripled its margins, and seen its share price jump 380% in India, making it the company's fastest-growing market worldwide.
Siemens is ramping up local manufacturing and exports
Siemens India is syncing its strategy with national trends: its smart infrastructure arm grew revenues by 14%, while a massive ₹26,000 crore locomotive project shows off their mobility strength.
The company's also investing in new factories (like the upcoming Aurangabad metro train plant) to ramp up local manufacturing and exports.
Since 2015, Siemens has poured over ₹9,000 crore into these efforts, underlining just how committed it is to being part of India's industrial future.