Sitharaman presents budget with focus on growth, debt reduction

PM Modi says budget lays groundwork for developed India by 2047

PM Modi says this budget lays the groundwork for a developed India by 2047, but critics argue it overlooks urgent issues like youth unemployment and social welfare.

The stock market dipped after taxes on trading were raised, while industry groups split—some praised the focus on growth, others wanted more support for affordable housing.

There's also customs duty exemptions for defense-sector components and for parts used in maintenance, repair and overhaul, and new AVGC (Animation & Gaming) labs in schools—so if you're into tech or startups, this could matter to you.