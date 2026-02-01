Sitharaman presents budget with focus on growth, debt reduction
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's latest budget ramps up capital spending to ₹12.2 lakh crore and targets a reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio to about 50% by FY31 (i.e., by fiscal year 2030-31, ending March 31, 2031).
Highlights include plans for seven high-speed rail corridors, a ₹10,000 crore fund to boost small businesses, and support for reviving older industrial clusters.
PM Modi says budget lays groundwork for developed India by 2047
PM Modi says this budget lays the groundwork for a developed India by 2047, but critics argue it overlooks urgent issues like youth unemployment and social welfare.
The stock market dipped after taxes on trading were raised, while industry groups split—some praised the focus on growth, others wanted more support for affordable housing.
There's also customs duty exemptions for defense-sector components and for parts used in maintenance, repair and overhaul, and new AVGC (Animation & Gaming) labs in schools—so if you're into tech or startups, this could matter to you.