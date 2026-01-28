Memory chip maker SK Hynix posts record $13.5B Q4 profit

SK Hynix has established a dominant position in the high bandwidth memory (HBM) segment, which is used in AI chipsets developed by companies like NVIDIA. The company commands a whopping 61% share of the HBM market, as per Macquarie Equity Research. This stronghold has been instrumental in driving its record profits amid rising demand for AI technology.

Price surge

Rising AI demand pushes up chip prices

The growing demand for AI has also led to a spike in prices for commodity DRAM and NAND chips, which are used in servers, PCs, and mobile devices. For instance, the contract price of 16GB DDR5 (a common type of DRAM chip) more than quadrupled last quarter compared to the previous year. Market tracker TrendForce predicts that conventional DRAM contract prices will rise further by 55-60% this quarter over the last one.