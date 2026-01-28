LOADING...
The company's operating profit for Q4 2025 surged by an impressive 137%

Memory chip maker SK Hynix posts record $13.5B Q4 profit

By Mudit Dube
Jan 28, 2026
05:29 pm
What's the story

SK Hynix, a leading South Korean semiconductor manufacturer and NVIDIA supplier, has reported a record-breaking quarterly profit. The company's operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 surged by an impressive 137% to reach 19.2 trillion won ($13.5 billion). This is a significant jump from last year's figure of 8.1 trillion won and well above the consensus prediction of 17.7 trillion won by LSEG SmartEstimate.

Market leadership

SK Hynix dominates high bandwidth memory market

SK Hynix has established a dominant position in the high bandwidth memory (HBM) segment, which is used in AI chipsets developed by companies like NVIDIA. The company commands a whopping 61% share of the HBM market, as per Macquarie Equity Research. This stronghold has been instrumental in driving its record profits amid rising demand for AI technology.

Price surge

Rising AI demand pushes up chip prices

The growing demand for AI has also led to a spike in prices for commodity DRAM and NAND chips, which are used in servers, PCs, and mobile devices. For instance, the contract price of 16GB DDR5 (a common type of DRAM chip) more than quadrupled last quarter compared to the previous year. Market tracker TrendForce predicts that conventional DRAM contract prices will rise further by 55-60% this quarter over the last one.

