Snap's Snapchat+ hits 25 million subscribers, $1B annual revenue run rate
Snapchat's paid service, Snapchat+, has crossed 25 million subscribers and helped Snap Inc. hit a $1 billion annual run rate in direct revenue.
Since launching in late 2022 for $3.99/month, Snapchat+ has become one of the fastest-growing subscription services out there, with steady growth every quarter.
Other subscription tiers on Snap
There's even a budget-friendly $1.99 storage plan if you just need more space.
Shifting away from ads
Snap is also investing in features like Creator Subscriptions so fans can pay for exclusive content and connect more closely with their favorite creators—making the app feel even more personal and community-driven.