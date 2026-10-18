SoftBank in talks to acquire security giant Allied Universal

Allied Universal, backed by US-based buyout firm Warburg Pincus and Canadian pension fund La Caisse, operates in more than 100 countries and territories.

The company provides armed and unarmed security guards as well as various security technology across industries. It generates about $23 billion in annual revenue.

Notably, Allied Universal has also been integrating AI into its offerings with tools that provide real-time data collection, incident tracking, and GPS tracking to enhance safety for clients.