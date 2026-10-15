South Korea halts trading as KOSPI plunges 8%

The market downturn had a major impact on tech giants and battery makers. Samsung Electronics' shares fell by 9.05% while SK Hynix's shares fell by 11.06%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution's shares also slid down by 3.44%.

Despite the current volatility, Mixo Das, head of Korea equity strategy at J.P.Morgan in Hong Kong, remains optimistic about AI stocks over a six- to 12-month period, expecting them to be substantially higher than their current levels.