SpaceX readies for IPO with top legal teams on board Business Mar 14, 2026

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is getting ready to go public with an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the company at a massive $1.75 trillion.

They have brought in top legal teams, Gibson Dunn for SpaceX, and Davis Polk & Wardwell for the banks, to help make it happen.

If all goes as planned, the IPO could be filed this month.