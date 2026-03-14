SpaceX readies for IPO with top legal teams on board
Business
SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is getting ready to go public with an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the company at a massive $1.75 trillion.
They have brought in top legal teams, Gibson Dunn for SpaceX, and Davis Polk & Wardwell for the banks, to help make it happen.
If all goes as planned, the IPO could be filed this month.
If successful, this IPO could trigger a wave of public listings
Gibson Dunn and Davis Polk have both handled big deals before (Davis Polk worked on Uber's IPO), so SpaceX is in experienced hands.
If SpaceX pulls this off, it could become one of the most valuable companies out there, and could increase interest among other private space companies in pursuing public listings.