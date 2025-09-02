Next Article
Sugs Lloyd IPO oversubscribed 3.23 times
Sugs Lloyd, a company in the electrical transmission and distribution space, kicked off its IPO with a bang—getting oversubscribed 3.23 times by the final day of the offer.
Shares are priced between ₹117 and ₹123, and the funds will help fuel their expansion plans, cover working capital, and for general corporate purposes and IPO expenses.
Non-institutional investors led the charge
Non-institutional investors led the charge, subscribing over five times their quota, while retail investors weren't far behind at twice their share. Overall bids crossed ₹246 crore by the close of the offer!
Backed by strong financial growth in FY25 (revenue jumped to ₹176 crore from the previous year's ₹65 crore), Sugs Lloyd is hoping this momentum powers its next phase.