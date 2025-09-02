Sugs Lloyd IPO oversubscribed 3.23 times

Non-institutional investors led the charge

Non-institutional investors led the charge, subscribing over five times their quota, while retail investors weren't far behind at twice their share. Overall bids crossed ₹246 crore by the close of the offer!

Backed by strong financial growth in FY25 (revenue jumped to ₹176 crore from the previous year's ₹65 crore), Sugs Lloyd is hoping this momentum powers its next phase.