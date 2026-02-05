Suzlon Energy's profit jumps 15% in Q3
Suzlon Energy just had a strong quarter, with profits climbing almost 15% to ₹445 crore compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, when consolidated net profit was ₹388 crore.
This boost comes from a big jump in revenue, showing the company is riding the green energy wave pretty well.
The company is aiming to stay ahead in the renewable energy game
Suzlon hit a record order book of 6.4 GW and delivered its highest-ever quarterly output at 617 MW.
With projects running in 17 countries and new digital upgrades under "Suzlon 2.0," they're aiming to stay ahead in the renewable energy game.