Swiggy is targeting profitability in mid-2026

Instamart's order value shot up 108% year-on-year in early FY26, with people spending more per order too. Their "Maxxsaver" deals are getting users to buy bigger baskets. Now with over 4 million sq. ft. of store space, Instamart added more than 300 new stores recently. CFO Rahul Bothra says losses have peaked and margins are improving—he's aiming for break-even by mid-2026.

What's happening with food delivery business?

Swiggy's main food delivery business isn't slowing down either—it grew nearly 19% year-on-year, helped by quick options like Swiggy Bolt (think: food at your door in 10 minutes).

With ₹5,500 crore cash in the bank and no plans to raise money soon, Swiggy is dropping Rapido so it can double down on what it does best and keep moving toward real profitability.