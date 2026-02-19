Swiggy shuts down Snacc app for 15-minute food deliveries Business Feb 19, 2026

Swiggy has pulled the plug on its Snacc app, which promised 15-minute food deliveries since launching last year.

Despite a fast rollout and some buzz, Snacc struggled to scale up and turn a profit and faced competition from rivals such as Blinkit and Zepto.

Swiggy says this move is about focusing on ideas that actually work long-term.