Swiggy shuts down Snacc app for 15-minute food deliveries
Business
Swiggy has pulled the plug on its Snacc app, which promised 15-minute food deliveries since launching last year.
Despite a fast rollout and some buzz, Snacc struggled to scale up and turn a profit and faced competition from rivals such as Blinkit and Zepto.
Swiggy says this move is about focusing on ideas that actually work long-term.
Snacc ran as a pilot in Bengaluru and Gurugram
Snacc ran as a pilot in Bengaluru and Gurugram but couldn't grow past early hurdles. The app delivered things like Indian breakfasts and coffee from local partners but just didn't catch on.
Swiggy plans to support affected team members by moving them into other roles, while still exploring new projects like Bolt and 99Store.