TAKE Solutions introduces AI-powered 'One Minute Clinics' across India
Business
TAKE Solutions is rolling out "One Minute Clinics" across India, using AI to make quick health check-ups more accessible and affordable.
This move supports India's push toward community-focused, preventive healthcare—so people can catch issues early without the hassle.
The goal is to make early health screening more accessible
By importing fully equipped smart health units from China, TAKE Solutions hopes to speed up the spread of these clinics and tap into India's huge $197 billion preventive healthcare market.
Director Parmeshvar Dhangare says their goal is simple: "Through the planned One Minute Clinic initiative, we aim to explore scalable ways to make early health screening more accessible, intelligent, and affordable,".