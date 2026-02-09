Takeda partners with AI startup Iambic in $1.7B deal

Iambic gets upfront cash, research funding, and tech access fees from Takeda. In return, Takeda can use Iambic's NeuralPLexer and Enchant platforms to help predict how drugs interact with proteins and improve drug design—making their R&D process faster and smarter.

Iambic's rapid drug discovery platform is a game changer

Iambic's tech lets scientists run weekly design-make-test cycles to quickly find promising new drugs for tough targets.

CEO Tom Miller said this team-up aims to "quickly advance new and better drug candidates."

Backed by recent funding rounds totaling $120 million, Iambic is also pushing three lead drugs into human trials and has built partnerships with big names like Lundbeck and Jazz Pharmaceuticals—making them a rising force in AI-powered medicine.