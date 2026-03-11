Tamil Nadu government backs semiconductor startup Aheesa with ₹20 crore

Tamil Nadu's government just invested ₹20 crore in Aheesa, a Chennai-based semiconductor startup, through its Emerging Sector Seed Fund. This boost is set to help Aheesa move from prototype to actual product launch. Founded in 2021, the company designs chips for broadband and system control: think tech that keeps your internet running fast and secure.

Aheesa's flagship product is the VIHAAN-I chip Aheesa's big product is the VIHAAN-I chip, built on RISC-V tech and C-DAC's VEGA core.

It packs in features like high-speed memory (DDR4), multiple Gigabit Ethernet ports, PCIe 3.0, USB 3.0, plus built-in security and support for things like VPNs and 5G backhaul, basically making networks smarter and safer.

The chip currently powers Indian-made Optical Network Terminal (ONT) platforms VIHAAN-I powers Indian-made Optical Network Terminal (ONT) platforms such as Seshnag for device makers here at home.

Around 60% of the tech uses licensed IP, but key parts like broadband access and encryption are built by Aheesa itself, showing off some real local innovation.