Tata Electronics aims to make advanced iPhone components in India
Business
Tata Electronics is aiming to level up its role with Apple in India.
Instead of just making iPhone casings, the company now plans to build more advanced parts: think glass enclosures and specialized metal parts.
The goal? To become even more important to Apple and boost its own spot in the tech world.
Tata Electronics expansion reflects supply diversification
By expanding what it makes for Apple, Tata Electronics is showing how India's tech manufacturing scene is growing fast.
This also fits a bigger trend: global tech giants like Apple are spreading out their supply chains and relying less on any one country.
For young professionals and students eyeing tech careers, moves like this mean more opportunities could be on the way in India's electronics sector.