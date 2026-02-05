Tata Motors reports ₹3,486 crore loss for Q3 FY26
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles just posted a ₹3,486 crore loss for Q3 FY26—a sharp swing from last year's profit of ₹5,406 crore.
The main culprit? A major cyber attack at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) that disrupted production, which only returned to normal levels by mid-November 2025, plus exceptional items and a 26% revenue drop.
JLR's revenue fell 39% to PS4.5 billion
JLR's revenue fell 39% to £4.5 billion—not just because of the hack, but also thanks to dropping old Jaguar models, weaker sales in China, and new US tariffs.
All this led to a pre-tax loss of £310 million for the quarter.
Tata Motors PV saw car and EV sales jump 22%
Even with these setbacks, Tata Motors PV saw its car and EV sales jump 22% year-on-year (171,000 units), helped by lower GST rates.
Revenue from these segments rose 24%, though profit margins slipped to 7%.
Company leaders are hopeful things will bounce back in Q4 as JLR returns to normal and new cars hit the market.