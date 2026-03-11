Tata Sons leases Ratan Tata's Colaba bungalow for ₹17.57 lakh
Business
Tata Sons signed a five-year lease for Halekai, Ratan Tata's stunning 13,350-square-foot sea-facing bungalow in Colaba.
The deal was inked in February and took effect on 10 October 2024.
Halekai is owned by Ewart Investments Ltd, a Tata Sons subsidiary.
Monthly rent, upfront deposit, and estimated property value
The monthly rent is ₹17.57 lakh, with an upfront deposit of ₹10 crore (interest-free).
Stamp duty came to ₹4.63 lakh, and the property is widely estimated at around ₹150 crore.
Tata led the company from 1991 to 2012
Ratan Tata led Tata Sons from 1991 to 2012 and played a key role in bringing brands like Jaguar Land Rover into the fold.
Besides Halekai, he had an impressive car lineup (think Mercedes-Benz 500SL and Ferrari California) and the family owns more legendary Mumbai properties like The Cairn on Altamount Road.