TCS bumps up variable pay to 80% as it bets AI

Layoffs and hiring at the same time

Most mid-level employees are seeing their payouts hit that new high, while senior staff are getting between 40-80%.

At the same time, TCS has let go of over 12,000 people as it shifts focus to AI projects—yet they clocked $1.8 billion in annualized AI revenue and landed $9.3 billion in new contracts recently.

The company's also hiring fresh talent with skills in AI and cybersecurity to keep up with tech trends and future growth.