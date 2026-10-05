This quarter 91 companies will unlock around $14B IPO shares
Big news for anyone tracking stocks: 91 companies are set to unlock around $14 billion worth of IPO shares between October 5 and December 29, 2026.
These shares, previously locked away with early investors, will soon be up for grabs, though whether they actually get traded depends on what those investors decide to do once the lock-in ends.
Central Mine unlocks 464 million shares
The biggest release comes from Central Mine Planning and Design Institute, unlocking a massive 464 million shares on October 6.
There's more action ahead too: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar and Sai Parenteral kick things off on October 5, while Juniper Green Energy (November), CMR Green Technologies (December), and Turtlemint Fintech Solutions (December) all have major share unlocks lined up.
If you're curious about market moves or just want to see how these releases shake things up, keep an eye out!