Next Article
Titan's new women's brand 'beYon' sends shares to record high
Business
Titan just hit a 52-week high on the stock market after unveiling 'beYon,' its fresh lifestyle brand focused on women.
The first store opens in Mumbai on December 29, 2025, marking Titan's move into new territory beyond watches and perfumes.
What's beYon all about?
beYon will offer everything from lab-grown diamond jewelry and sarees to perfumes and handbags—all aimed at modern women.
Titan isn't stopping with one store either; more locations are coming soon in Mumbai and Delhi, showing they're serious about this new direction.