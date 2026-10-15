Tonbo Imaging IPO opens with 71% GMP: Apply or avoid?

The IPO has been priced at ₹665-700 per share. It will remain open for subscription till October 19, with the basis of allotment likely to be finalized on October 21.

The shares are expected to be listed on BSE and NSE on October 23.

The lot size has been fixed at 21 shares, which means retail investors applying at the upper end of the price band would have to make a minimum investment of ₹14,700.