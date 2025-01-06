Top 5 best credit cards for adventure travelers in India
Choosing the right credit card can take your adventure travels in India to new heights.
The perfect card combines rewards, convenience, and benefits designed with travelers in mind.
Enjoy complimentary airport lounge access, earn rewards on travel bookings and dining, and more. These cards are your ticket to a more rewarding journey.
Here are the top five credit cards for the adventurous traveler in India.
Platinum perks
Premium rewards with American Express
The American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card (first-year fee: ₹3,500 + GST; renewal: ₹5,000 + GST) incentivizes spending with a robust reward structure:
Reaching annual spends of ₹190,000 and ₹400,000 earns you milestone bonuses, including a Taj voucher worth ₹10,000 for the higher tier.
Two complimentary quarterly domestic airport lounge visits are a nice touch. You can redeem points with luxury hotels or partner loyalty programs.
Atlas Advantage
Axis Bank's Global Gateway
The Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card provides up to 10% rewards on airline and hotel bookings for a ₹5,000 plus GST fee annually.
It comes with eight domestic and four international lounge visits per year.
And, the ability to transfer earned points to multiple airline and hotel loyalty programs makes it a great option for frequent travelers.
6E Rewards
Fly high with HDFC INDIGO Card
Designed for frequent IndiGo flyers, the HDFC Bank 6E XL Rewards - Indigo Credit Card carries a reasonable fee of ₹1,500 plus taxes per year.
It boasts a 2.5% back in 6E Rewards on bookings made through IndiGo's platforms, and lower convenience fees on tickets.
The card further grants eight complimentary domestic airport lounge visits each year, along with points accumulation on daily purchases like groceries and dining.
Vistara Club
Vistara Signature Experience by Axis Bank
Perfect for frequent Vistara flyers, the Axis Bank Vistara Signature Credit Card offers complimentary Vistara Club membership, discounted flight tickets, and premium lounge access worldwide—12 times domestically and six times internationally per year—for an annual fee of ₹2,500.
Earn four Reward Points for every ₹150 spent on retail purchases, with bonus points awarded for reaching specific spending milestones throughout the year.
Flying Returns
SBI's Air India Signature Offering
Tailored exclusively for frequent Air India patrons, the SBI Air India Signature Credit Card carries a joining fee of ₹4,999 but rewards users handsomely with 20,000 Reward Points as a welcome bonus.
Every ₹100 spent using this card earns you four Reward Points, while you also enjoy benefits like a free membership to Air India's Frequent Flyer Program—Flying Returns—priority check-in services, and airport lounge access privileges.